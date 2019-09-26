Swaramurthy V.N. Rao Memorial programme tomorrow

September 26, 2019

Ganabharathi has organised a veena recital by Vidu. Mysore S. Rajalakshmi at its premises in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (Sept.27) at 6 pm in memory of Vid. Swaramuthy V.N. Rao. She will be accompanied by Vid. C. Cheluvaraju on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata.

PROFILES

Mysore S. Rajalakshmi is one of the leading exponents of veena today. She entered the world of music as a child prodigy. She started learning from her father Vid. Shamanna, who was a violin player. Then she was trained under Gana Kala Bhushana Vid. M.J. Sreenivasa Iyengar. She is an ‘A’ graded staff artiste of AIR, Mysuru. She has successfully directed Panchaveena and Saptaveena programmes during the ‘Amrita Mahotsva’ of the AIR. She is a recipient of many awards like Karnataka Kalashree, Bala Saraswathi, Suramani and others. She has trained many students too.

Vid. C. Cheluvaraju is the disciple of Vid. Subbu. He is the ‘A Top’ artiste of AIR. He has accompanied all the leading artistes and travelled around the globe.

Vid. S. Manunath is the disciple of Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar. He has a vast experience of accompanying many senior artistes. —A. Radhesh

