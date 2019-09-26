Trains Cancelled and Diverted

September 26, 2019

Mysuru: The following trains are cancelled/partially cancelled/diverted due to Non-Interlocking Work for commissioning of double line between Kalluru – Garladinne Station in Gooty-Dharmavaram of Guntakal division over South Central Railway:

Cancellation

1. Train No 17307 Mysuru to Bagalkot Basava Express journey commencing on 27.9.2019, 28.9.2019 and 29.9.2019 is fully cancelled.

2. Train No.17308 Bagalkot to Mysuru Basava Express on 28.9.2019, 29.9.2019 and 30.9.2019 is fully cancelled.

Partial Cancellation

1. Train No.11311 Solapur to Hassan Express journey commencing on 28.9.2019 and 29.9.2019 is partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and Hassan.

2. Train No.11312 Hassan to Solapur Express journey commencing on 29.9.2019 and 30.9.2019 is partially cancelled between Hassan and Yesvantpur.

Diversion

1. Train No.16591 Hubballi to Mysuru Hampi Express journey commencing from 25.9.2019 to 29.9.2019 is diverted to run via Hospet, Bellary, Raya-durg, Chikjajur, Arsikere and Yesvantpur instead of Bel-lary, Guntakal, Kalluru and Dharmavaram.

2. Train No.16592 Mysuru to Hubballi Hampi Express journey commencing from 25.9.2019 to 29.9.2019 is diverted to run via Yesvantpur, Arsikere, Chikjajur, Rayadurg, Bellary and Hospet instead of Dharmavaram, Kalluru, Guntakal and Bellary.

3. Train No.11311 Solapur to Hassan Express journey commencing on 28.9.2019 and 29.9.2019 is diverted to run via Wadi, Guntakal, Bellary, Rayadurg, Chikjajur and Arsikere instead of Wadi, Guntakal, Kalluru and Dharmavaram.

4. Train No 11312 Hassan to Solapur express journey commencing from 27.9.2019 to 29.9.2019 is diverted to run via Arsikere, Chikjajur, Rayadurg, Bellary, Guntakal and Wadi instead of Dharmavaram, Kalluru, Guntakal and Wadi.

Cancellation on Mondays and Thursdays

Train No.56273/56274 Arsikere-Hubballi-Arsikere passenger is cancelled on every Monday and Thursday from 26.9.2019 to 30.12.2019 due to line block for carrying out critical civil engineering works between South Hubballi to Saunshi stations in Hubballi- Haveri section of Mysuru Division over South Western Railway, according to a press release.

