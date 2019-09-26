Yuva Sambhrama – Day 9: A tide of patriotic fervour sweeps youth festival
Mysuru: The ninth-day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here last evening was swept with a tide of patriotic fervour with students of various colleges hailing the service of defence personnel in guarding the country by sacrificing their lives.

D. Banumaiah Commerce and Arts students presenting a patriotic dance.

Students of Aniketana PU College at Kalenahalli in Mandya district symbolically enacted the sensational ‘Surgical Strike’ conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Students of Government First Grade College (FGC) at Chamarajanagar enacted the tearful farewell extended by a girl to her lover who is serving in the border for the Army.

Halaguru Government First Grade College students lauding our soldiers through a dance yesterday.

Students of Government FGC at Madikeri rendered a song on Lord Ganesha, while those of Adichunchanagiri PU College at H.D. Kote presented a dance depicting Goddess Chamundeshwari eliminating Mahishasura followed by students of Vijaya FGC at Pandavapura presenting ‘Shiva Thandava Nruthya.’

Students of Government FGC at Menasikyathanahalli in T. Narasipur taluk,Government FGC at Tiptur, JSS Arts and Commerce College at Tiptur, BGS FGC at Periyapatna, Halagur FGC, Nanjangud Government Girls PU College, Nataraja FGC at Mysuru, Siddarthanagar FGC and other colleges presented various items.

Students of Maharaja’s College presenting a dance number

