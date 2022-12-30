Sumalatha to join BJP soon: Yogeshwar
News

Sumalatha to join BJP soon: Yogeshwar

December 30, 2022

Mandya: Amid the buzz created over the glaring picture of independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish in the flex boards of BJP erected to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the sugar town today, former Minister and BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar has disclosed that Sumalatha will be joining the saffron party soon.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Yogeshwar said “there have been talks over Sumalatha embracing the party since long. Even the MP is also very much inclined towards joining the party and it will happen soon.”

There has been an impression that the BJP top brass is focused only on Belagavi and Hubballi in North Karnataka and coastal areas. Now, Amit Shah is coming to Mandya  to strengthen the party in old Mysuru region. He will be visiting all the districts in this part of the State and Prime Minster Narendra Modi is also expected to come, added Yogeshwar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching