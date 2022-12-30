Sumalatha to join BJP soon: Yogeshwar

December 30, 2022

Mandya: Amid the buzz created over the glaring picture of independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish in the flex boards of BJP erected to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the sugar town today, former Minister and BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar has disclosed that Sumalatha will be joining the saffron party soon.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Yogeshwar said “there have been talks over Sumalatha embracing the party since long. Even the MP is also very much inclined towards joining the party and it will happen soon.”

There has been an impression that the BJP top brass is focused only on Belagavi and Hubballi in North Karnataka and coastal areas. Now, Amit Shah is coming to Mandya to strengthen the party in old Mysuru region. He will be visiting all the districts in this part of the State and Prime Minster Narendra Modi is also expected to come, added Yogeshwar.