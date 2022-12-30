Talk politics over a cuppa at hangouts in city

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: With the elections just a couple of months away, the guessing games have started with several hangouts in the city setting the stage for airing views.

What has set the wheels in motion is the recent political rallies involving various parties, especially Congress, BJP and JD(S) which are leaving no stone unturned to outdo each other in the coming elections mostly to be held in May 2023.

The parties have been sounding a poll bugle at every given opportunity and the people, especially those who keenly follow politics, have been discussing with their friends in hangouts like tea shops, hotels and restaurants or regular meeting points in public places.

Whenever they call on each other, either for a cup of tea or breakfast or chats, most of the discussions will be centred around the recent political churnings, at Nazarbad, Vontikoppal, K.G. Koppal, Devaraja Mohalla among several other places.

Even in commercial areas too, vendors can be heard making similar discussions during break, with any political developments impacting their business too.

From the possibilities of former CM Siddharamaiah returning to Varuna Constituency to who can take on G.T. Devegowda in Chamundeshwari, the chances of G.D. Harish Gowda winning from Hunsur and who among former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan will emerge lucky in getting ticket to contest the election from Nanjangud, many such relevant topics form the core of discussion.

Will JD(S) wrest H.D. Kote seat and Congress pose a tough fight to JD(S) in Periyapatna and the regional party be able to retain T. Narasipur and who has the temerity to take on JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh in K.R. Nagar again and the topics add on.

The current political scenario at Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies in the city, along with those of neighbouring districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagar, Bengaluru and other districts are also discussed at length. With caste playing a key role in elections, the discussions go deep into community-wise votes in the Constituencies and their strength that can make or mar the chances of the parties in the coming elections.