Modi’s mother passes away

December 30, 2022

Last rites performed at Gandhinagar; PM carries mortal remains; lights pyre with brother

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital at the age of 99. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am. Heeraben Modi was born in Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat, on June 18, 1923. She leaves behind five sons and a daughter — Somabhai Modi, Amrut Modi, Prahlad Modi, Pankaj Modi, Narendra Modi and Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. She lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi.

Prime Minister Modi would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Honouring his mother for her “glorious” life, PM Modi wrote on twitter, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that is work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

Heeraben was said to be recovering on Thursday after the hospital released a statement saying so. She was hospitalised owing to ill health on Wednesday. The Prime Minister had rushed to the hospital in Ahmedabad after learning about his mother’s health condition, and stayed there for an hour and a half.

PM Modi, who is scheduled to attend several programmes later in the day, has reportedly not cancelled any of those and left for Ahmedabad from where he travelled to Gandhinagar for the last rites of his mother. He was seen carrying her mortal remains for cremation.

PM Modi was slated to launch development projects worth over Rs. 7,800 crore in West Bengal and flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri later today. The PMO said he will attend the programmes through video conferencing after flying to Gujarat.

On her 100th birthday, on 18 June, PM Modi also shared a special blog for his mother. PM Modi said, “My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers.” At a tender age, PM Modi’s mother lost her mother. He said, “She does not even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her lap. She spent her entire childhood without her mother.”

The last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. PM Modi set fire to his mother’s funeral pyre and, with folded hands, paid his final respects. A sombre PM Modi, flanked by brother Somabhai and other family members, bid a fond farewell to Heeraben. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the last rites .

“We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba,” PM Modi’s family sources said.