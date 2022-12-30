Amit Shah in Mandya

December 30, 2022

Inaugurates Rs. 260 crore Mega Milk Dairy; calls for KMF-AMUL collaboration

Mandya: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s key strategist Amit Shah inaugurated the Mega Milk Dairy of Mandya Milk Union (Manmul) at Gejjalagere in Mandya this morning.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, State Ministers K. Gopalaiah and S.T. Somashekar.

The Home Minister’s Mandya visit is crucial in the wake of BJP preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections with special focus on the Old Mysuru region, where the party is weak. Mandya in Old Mysuru region is a Vokkaliga community-dominated district, largely seen as a bastion of JD(S), where the Congress too is strong, and the BJP is trying to make inroads.

Rs. 260 crore Mega Dairy

The Mega Milk Dairy has been built at a five-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore and has the capacity to process 14 lakh litres of milk. Manmul earlier processed 10 lakh litres. Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union was formed in 1988 and more than 1,276 Societies are part of the Union along with over 500 Women’s Co-operative Societies.

A note from Manmul said that the dairy is equipped with a plant for producing 30 tonnes of milk powder and has a packing unit that can pack six lakh litres of milk daily. The Mega Dairy has a capacity to produce two lakh litres of ultra-high temperature milk.

Addressing the gathering at the Mega Dairy Complex, Amit Shah said that Karnataka has achieved huge progress in milk production and distribution. The Karnataka Milk Federation that distributed 66,000 litres of milk in 1975 is now distributing 82 lakh litres daily and the business has grown from a meagre Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 25,000 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji lighting the lamp during the inauguration of Mega Milk Dairy at Gejjalagere in Mandya this morning as others look on.

KMF and AMUL tie-up

“A heartening factor is that of every Rs. 100 of milk production and processing, Rs. 80 is the farmer’s share. White Revolution has transformed the lives of farmers and I come from a State (Gujarat) where AMUL has transformed the lives of lakhs of farmers. Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) has led Gujarat towards prosperity and the Union Ministry of Co-operation is formulating a plan to link KMF and AMUL so that the White Revolution can get a new dimension,” he said.

“With the collaboration between AMUL and KMF, a primary dairy can be established at every village of Karnataka. This is our three-year plan and along with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), there is a major plan to open over 2 lakh primary dairies across the country in villages. We want to involve all farmers in White Revolution,” he said.

Amit Shah added that AMUL was ready to give all assistance including technical, technological and routine support to KMF and the Union Co-operation Ministry will facilitate the collaboration between the milk-producing giants. “The Centre is committed to extend the White Revolution all over the country,” he added.

MLAs C.S. Puttaraju and D.C. Thammanna, KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarakiholi, MLCs Dinesh Gooligowda, Madhu Madegowda, Manmul President Ramachandra, Vice-President M.S. Raghunandan, BJP District President C.P. Umesh and others were present at the Mega Dairy inauguration.

The Home Minister later proceeded towards the Government Boys College Grounds on M.C. Road where he is scheduled to address a public gathering. After the engagements in Mandya, Shah will be back in Bengaluru to take part in a Co-operative Convention at the Palace Grounds. Following this, he is scheduled to attend a BJP meeting.

Amit Shah arriving amid heavy security.

Vast stage, tight security

As part of the Home Minister’s public rally at the Government Boys College Grounds, a huge 28×78 ft. stage with over 280 ft. wide and 780 ft. long shamiyana has been laid and over 50,000 seats have been arranged. Over 40 dignitaries will be seated on the dais. Lunch for over 1 lakh people will be served.

Security arrangements were manned by the personnel from Z-Plus special commando force and Mandya Police. Police personnel from Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru and Ramanagara have been deployed under the leadership of Southern Range IGP Praveen Madhukar Pawar, who has taken over the security supervision.

Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway’s Mandya stretch opens for a day

To facilitate smooth movement of Amit Shah’s convoy, the old Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway that passes through Mandya has been re-asphalted along with the road that leads to PES College and the Mega Dairy. The dairy building has got a fresh coat of paint.

Alternative routes were provided to ensure the Mandya town two-way road is not clogged during the Home Minister’s visit. Travellers from Bengaluru to Mysuru and vice-versa were allowed to travel on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the Mandya stretch was opened to traffic for a day at V.C. Farm Gate for travellers towards Bengaluru and at Ummadahalli Gate for commuters towards Mysuru.

Only residents of Mandya town have been permitted to move on the old roads and at the centre of the town. This arrangement will be in place till Amit Shah flies back to Bengaluru after his Mandya engagements.