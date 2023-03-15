Summer Camp-2023 at Mysuru Zoo

March 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), Mysuru, has organised a Summer Camp for students aged between 12 and 18 years.

The camp will be held for 10 days and will be organised in two batches. The 1st batch will be held from Apr. 17 to 26 while the 2nd batch will be from May 5 to 14. The camp will be held between 10 am and 4 pm on all the ten days.

In this camp, students will get exposure to basics of Captive Wild Animals Management and Wildlife Conservation. Students can learn about management of animals at Zoo, animal behaviour, conservation of wild animals. There will be classes on subjects covering various aspects related to these issues. Zoo Veterinary Officers and other subject experts will interact with the participants.

Application forms for both the batches can be obtained from the Zoo Office and the filled-in applications along with copies of Aadhaar Card or birth certificate and recent stamp size photo must be submitted before Apr. 5 by paying a camp fee of Rs. 1,000.

For details, call Mob: 96866-68099 or e-mail to: [email protected]

Intimation and details will be sent to the selected members to attend the camp through e-mail, according to a press release from the Deputy Conservator of Forests and Mysuru Zoo Executive Director.