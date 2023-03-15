Farm Brunch at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel

March 15, 2023

Unique dining experience featuring millet specialities and healthy desserts

Mysore/Mysuru: Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Mysuru, has launched Farm Brunch, a unique dining experience that combines delicious and healthy food with sustainable practices.

Farm Brunch will feature a variety of millet-based dishes. These dishes are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients and fibre, making them a healthy choice. The dessert menu will showcase healthy options such as fruit-based desserts and vegan cakes, all made with ingredients sourced locally. The desserts are not only tasty but also a guilt-free indulgence, perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

“We are going vocal for local and believe that sustainable dining is the way of the future,” said Ganesh Prabhakar, the F&B Head of the Hotel.

“Farm Brunch at Spring is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and healthy living. We are excited to offer our customers a dining experience that not only tastes great but also supports local farmers and reduces our impact on the environment,” he added.

Farm Brunch is more than just a meal, it’s an experience that showcases the best of sustainable dining.

The hotel invites everyone to come and try the millet specialities and healthy desserts while supporting local farmers and reducing their carbon footprint. Farm Brunch will be available every Sunday all through March and starts at 12.30 pm. For reservation, call Ph: 0821- 7101234.