Household items gutted in fire caused by EV battery explosion
News

Household items gutted in fire caused by EV battery explosion

March 15, 2023

Mandya: Household articles including home appliances such as television, refrigerator, etc., furniture and food items were gutted in the fire caused by the explosion of electric scooter battery at a house in Valagerahalli village in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on Sunday night. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place at the house of one Muthuraju and about Rs. 5 lakh items has been destroyed.

It is learnt that Muthuraju had bought the electric scooter about seven months back. He had kept the battery for charging on Sunday night when it exploded. He told the Police that as soon as the battery exploded, all the family members rushed out of the house.

A case has been registered at Maddur Police Station.

