World Consumers Day today: ‘Submit written complaints within two years to claim damages’

March 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Customers must make the best use of the Consumer Act to claim their rights by way of damages and mental agony experienced. One must submit a complaint within two years of the damage,” said Naveena Kumari, President, Mysore District Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission.

She was speaking as the main speaker at the World Consumers Day celebrations organised jointly by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) at the BIMS Seminar Hall in Manasagangothri campus here this morning.

“Customers can now claim their damages by submitting a simple written complaint to the District Consumer Redressal Commission or to the Consumer Courts. There are chances of customers being cheated by the businessmen as the technology has improved. One must be clever enough to be aware of COPRA (Consumer Protection Act) and Consumer Right Act,” she added.

“Damages can be claimed easily and free of cost if the record proof of the damage is clearly evident. In order to make sure there is no fault from the consumer side, one must never provide any false information while purchasing any item or getting any insurance (crop, life, vehicle, accident etc.),” she said.

Dr. D. Anand, Chairman, BIMS, in his address, said that customers are God and King-makers. There is no businessman without customers. “It is important to talk about one’s rights as there are diverse methods to resolve the problems. It is also important to create awareness among the peer group,” he added.

Shobhana, Working President, MGP, Dr. Sekhar S. Iyer, MGP’s EC Member, MBA students and others were present at the programme.