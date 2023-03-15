World Consumers Day today: ‘Submit written complaints within two years to claim damages’
News

World Consumers Day today: ‘Submit written complaints within two years to claim damages’

March 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Customers must make the best use of the Consumer Act to claim their rights by way of damages and mental agony experienced. One must submit a complaint within two years of the damage,” said Naveena Kumari, President, Mysore District Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission.

She was speaking as the main speaker at the World Consumers Day celebrations organised jointly by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) at the BIMS Seminar Hall in Manasagangothri campus here this morning.

“Customers can now claim their damages by submitting a simple written complaint to the District Consumer Redressal Commission or to the Consumer Courts. There are chances of customers being cheated by the businessmen as the technology has improved. One must be clever enough to be aware of COPRA (Consumer Protection Act) and Consumer Right Act,” she added.

“Damages can be claimed easily and free of cost if the record proof of the damage is clearly evident. In order to make sure there is no fault from the consumer side, one must never provide any false information while purchasing any item or getting any insurance (crop, life, vehicle, accident  etc.),” she said.

Dr. D. Anand, Chairman, BIMS, in his address, said that customers are God and King-makers. There is no businessman without customers. “It is important to talk about one’s rights as there are diverse methods to resolve the problems. It is also important to create awareness among the peer group,” he added.

Shobhana, Working President, MGP, Dr. Sekhar S. Iyer, MGP’s EC Member, MBA students and others were present at the programme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching