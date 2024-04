Sunil Bose, M. Lakshmana file nominations

April 3, 2024

Congress candidate from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency Sunil Bose submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Shilpa Nag at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Chamarajanagar, this morning. Others seen are (from left) former CADA Chairman Nanjappa, former MLA G.N. Nanjundaswamy, Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah (partially seen).

M. Lakshmana, Congress candidate of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Dr. K.V. Rajendra at the DC’s Office in Mysuru this afternoon. He was accompanied by CM Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh and KPCC Working President and MLA Tanveer Sait.