Location and road indicator boards: Suggestion

April 3, 2024

Sir,

Kudos to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for the recent initiative taken to install high-quality location and road indicator boards throughout the city in Kannada. These boards serve as invaluable aids to the public, who can read Kannada.

The estimated population of Mysuru city in 2024 is 12,65,000 and the metro population is 14,05,000, experiencing an average annual growth rate at 2.14%. However, only about 40% of the metro population is conversant with Kannada, while a significant portion cannot read or write Kannada. Also tourists from different parts of the world visit Mysuru, who also can either read or write Kannada.

Given this demographic diversity, it would greatly benefit residents and visitors alike if English language location and road indicator boards are also installed alongside Kannada ones. This would ensure accessibility and ease of navigation for a wider spectrum of individuals, including tourists and non-Kannada speakers residing in Mysuru.

It is imperative, however, that precautions are to be taken to prevent any vandalism or defacement of these English boards.

It must be ensured that the enthusiasm for promoting Kannada language does not lead to the obstruction of services that cater to the needs of all residents and visitors alike.

– K. Chandrahas, KRS Road, Mysuru, 26.3.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]