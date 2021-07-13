July 13, 2021

Sunil Heggaravalli (43), a senior crime reporter, who made his journalism debut from ‘Hai Bengaluru’ newspaper, passed away at a hospital in Gonibeedu in Chikkamagalur district yesterday, following a heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

During his tenure as a crime reporter with Hai Bengaluru, Sunil had created sensation with his crime reports for many years. He had also served in ‘Janashri’ news channel.

Following controversy while serving at Hai Bengaluru, Sunil quit the job and started ‘Charlie Times’ weekly paper and had recently started ‘RK Rashtrakoota News’ YouTube channel.