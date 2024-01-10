‘Supari’ to eliminate former Bishop, claim community leaders

January 10, 2024

Give in-charge Administrator of Mysore Diocese deadline till this evening to take action, else threaten protest

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging there is a conspiracy to kill former Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, a group of community leaders, met the Mysore Diocese In-charge Administrator and Apostolic Administrator Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras at the Bishop House ‘Sanmargi’ in Bannimantap here yesterday.

The community leaders met Rev. Moras last evening and gave a deadline to take action against the conspirators by today evening failing which they would stage a protest in phases in front of the Bishop House, till action is taken.

Conspiracy video goes viral

Addressing a press meet at the Bishop House premises, The Catholic Association of Mysore President Mathew B. Suresh said that the video of the conspiracy to kill the former Bishop had gone viral on social media which has shocked the community members.

Meanwhile, community leaders alleged that the conversation in the video stated that there are talks to give ‘supari’ to murder former Bishop K.A. William.

Stating that this development has hurt the community, they demanded those responsible for the incident be removed from the post of priests.

Where is Dr. William?

The community leaders also wanted to know the whereabouts of former Bishop Dr. William. They wondered if he was alive or not as it has been a long time since the former Bishop had gone on a long leave. The community leaders also sought a clarification in this regard from senior priests besides demanding Dr. William be brought to Mysuru and show that there is no danger to his life.

Pointing out that the letters written by 37 priests of Mysore Diocese earlier to the Vatican were fabricated, they said that there were criminal cases against the priests who are involved in the conspiracy against former Bishop Dr. K.A. William.

Investigation not confidential

Community leaders further said that after the Vatican had appointed three Bishops enquiry team to visit Mysuru to conduct investigation confidentially under the Chairmanship of Archbishop Leo Cornelio. The team visited Mysuru twice in 2021, but one of the members of the enquiry team instead of keeping the investigation report confidential publicised the report to the advantage of the conspirators.

Advocate Gerald Castalino, community leaders John Don Bosco, Premanda D’Mello, James, A. Vincent, Emily, John William D’Souza, Francis D’Souza and others were present at the press meet.