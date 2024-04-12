Support Congress to implement Constitutional ethos: Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has given a clarion call to the voters to support Congress party that is committed to the Constitution, in the Lok Sabha elections, for improving the livelihood, initiate development works and building egalitarian society.

He was addressing a gathering of party workers, backward classes and most backward classes leaders of Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar (SC Reserve) Lok Sabha Constituencies, at a meeting organised by Karnataka State Most Backward Classes Awareness Forum, at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

“The State Congress Government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is empowering women with the implementation of Guarantee Schemes. The Constitution envisages freedom of expression, self-respect and equal opportunities to all the citizens. To enjoy these privileges in toto, voters should rally behind Congress, while BJP has no regards for the Constitution,” said Dr. Mahadevappa.

Earlier, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said, “Prior to the Assembly elections, BJP and JD(S) were sceptical about the implementation of five Guarantees by Congress party. But our Government has successfully implemented the schemes. We should work towards ensuring the victory of M. Lakshmana, the party candidate in the LS elections from Mysuru-Kodagu.”

MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda appealed for the victory of Lakshmana in Mysuru-Kodagu and Sunil Bose in Chamarajanagar (SC Reserve) Constituency.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar also addressed the gathering.