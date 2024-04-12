 ‘We have kept our word, seek vote without any apprehension’

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa has advised the party workers to approach voters without any apprehension, as the people will respond and support the party, for the State Congress Government keeping its word by implementing pre-poll guarantees.

He was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of Dalit leaders organised by Federation of Dalit Organisations, to extend their support to Congress party in the Parliamentary elections, at a marriage hall in Hootagalli in the city on Thursday.

The then Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government introduced National Food Safety and Security Act to see to it that nobody should suffer from hunger. The scheme was continued by the subsequent BJP Government, but Congress holds the credit of being the first Government in the country to take such a key decision, said Muniyappa.

Following the formation of Congress Government in the State, 5 kg rice was given to the BPL card holders under Anna Bhagya scheme. While the request for providing additional 5kg rice was turned down by the BJP led Central Government, practicing a step-motherly attitude towards the State Government. Instead of rice we are giving Rs. 170 per head in every household having BPL card, he added.

Congress which has taken many such pro-people decisions has walked the talk. Hence the party workers should seek votes without any inhibition and the people will also respond positively, he said.

Vani Shivaram, wife of retired IAS Officer K. Shivaram, who passed away recently said, “My husband was promised a ticket for Lok Sabha elections by BJP and he also involved in organisational activities of the party. However, the party deceived him twice without giving the ticket. The voters should teach a fitting lesson to BJP.”

Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa alleged that ‘BJP is out to take a political mileage by provoking people with emotional issues.”

Former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah cautioned the people by stating that ‘If you support BJP they will change the Constitution. If it happens, the survival of the people appears bleak.”

MLA K. Harishgowda, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Minister Kote M Shivanna, former Mayors Narayan and Purushotham and others were present.