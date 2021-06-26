Support swells for ‘Huliya’ Siddharamaiah to become next CM

June 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Congress High Command has barred Karnataka Congress Legislators/ leaders from projecting anyone as the next Chief Minister, the supporters of former CM Siddharamaiah are resorting to novel ways to make their ‘Huliya’ as the next head of the State.

The campaign ‘Next CM is Siddharamaiah’ was kicked off by Chamarajapet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan at functions held in his Constituency.

Closed on the heels of Zameer’s statement, other Legislators like Ramappa from Harihar, Basavaraj Hitnal from Koppal, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy from Pulakeshinagar have started batting in favour of Siddharamaiah.

This has created a division in Congress with Legislators projecting their leaders as the next CM.

The most irritated has been KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar who went to Delhi and complained with former AICC President and MP, Rahul Gandhi, about the ongoing ‘Pro-Siddu’ campaign in the State.

Picture shows the naming ceremony of baby boy of a farmer couple at Dyampur village in Kukanur taluk of Koppal district, who have named their son as ‘Siddharamaiah’ to show their affection for the former CM.

This promoted the Delhi leaders to issue the gag orders to all MLAs and other State leaders in this regard.

Meanwhile, a farmer from Timmakapura village in Gadag district, on the occasion of ‘Kaara Hunnime,’ has decorated his cattle and written a line ‘Next CM Siddharamaiah.’ This had attracted attention of the villagers.

At Dyampur village in Kukanur taluk of Koppal district, a farmer couple have named their son as ‘Siddharamaiah’ to show their affection for former CM. This video has gone viral in social media and has evoked mixed response.