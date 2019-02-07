Suttur Seer to Open Star of Mysore Education Fair tomorrow

Mysuru: A three-day Star of Mysore Education Fair will begin tomorrow at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

The much-awaited fair is a golden opportunity for parents and students to directly interact with top-ranked educational institutions under one roof where queries related to application process, courses, coaching, financial assistance, campus facilities and accommodation and others are answered personally.

The Fair is being organised by Star of Mysore in association with Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, University of Mysore and CBSE, ICSE and State Private Schools Management Association (CISPMAM). It is an event by CentreStage and entry to the Fair is free.

The Education Fair will be inaugurated by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji tomorrow at 11 am.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, MLA S.A. Ramdas, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, CISPMAM and FKCCI President Sudhakar S. Shetty and Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy will be present as guests.

The Education Fair is an attempt to showcase the ideal learning ecosystem of Mysuru region where educational institutions will showcase their academic activities, infrastructure and facilities before an eager and robust market of a large and potential student population in South Karnataka region comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu Districts.

The Star of Mysore Education Fair is a one-stop solution for all education needs and will help students and parents make the right choice. It is a highly anticipated, well-branded and publicised event in the education history of Mysuru.

The value derived from it will be of immense importance to educational institutions and students.

The mega event being conducted in a 30,000-sq ft air-conditioned hall, housing 100 schools and colleges, is also hosting various cultural and brain-teasing events including dance, ballets, quiz, mono-acting and a virtual reality experience. Apart from this, there are lucky draws every day where Karbonn Smartphones, domestic air ticket, expensive bicycle, camera, free tickets, school bags, and many more gift vouchers will be given away as prizes. Also, the entire venue is Wi-Fi-enabled and visitors can satiate their hunger at food courts.

Edu Fair is open to public from 10 am to 9 pm everyday.

