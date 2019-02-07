Kacheguda-B’luru Express Train service to be extended to Mysuru
Kacheguda-B’luru Express Train service to be extended to Mysuru

New Delhi: The Kacheguda-Bengaluru Express daily train (12785/86) will be extended to Mysuru soon. This assurance was given to MP Pratap Simha by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Simha met Goyal in New Delhi yesterday and presented a memorandum urging him to extend the Kacheguda-Bengaluru Express train service up to Mysuru in the interest of tourists visiting the cultural capital and also to benefit the daily commuters.

Responding to the request of the MP, Goyal assured him that the train service will be extended in a day or two.

Extended till Ashokapuram

According to Railway sources, the Kacheguda Express will be extended till Ashokapuram Railway Station in city.

Train timings

The Kacheguda Express will leave from Ashokapuram Railway Station at 2.05 pm to Mysuru Railway Station and from there it will leave at 2.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 5.45 pm. The train will reach Hyderabad at 5.40 am the next day.

In the return direction, the train leaves Hyderabad at 7.30 pm and reaches Bengaluru at 6.25 am the next day and it will arrive at Mysuru at 9.40 am and reach Ashokapuram at 10.05 am.

It may be recalled that two new trains Chennai-KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express and Hubballi-Mysuru-Hubballi Vishwamanava Express train services were flagged off from the city recently.

