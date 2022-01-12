Swami Vivekananda’s 160th birth anniversary celebrated in city

January 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, which is being held as National Youth Day, was celebrated across city this morning.

As part of the 160th birth anniversary of the wandering monk, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram had organised a function at Cheluvamba Park. It was inaugurated by Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Vivekananda placed in front of Swami’s statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Muktidanandaji said that it has been 75 years since our country got independence and we are celebrating its platinum jubilee. But now, we have to ask ourselves, where and what we have developed.

Pointing out that Swami Vivekananda is like a light house, who shows the way in the dark and also enlightens our lives, Swami Muktidanandaji said that if one has to understand about Dharma, Society and World Peace, one has to study the teachings of Vivekananda.

Stating that Swami Vivekananda had stated that the country cannot progress if women are not empowered, he said that every individual should read the teachings of Vivekananda for at least 15 minutes daily for the development of their personality. “Youths can build a better nation if they read and understand Vivekananda’s teachings,” he added.

Swami Muktidanandaji said that there is a need to build Nava Mysuru and a time has come closer for everyone to change their mindset. Pointing out that Swami Vivekananda had taken a pledge to go to Chicago during his stay at the Anathalaya building, which is now Niranjan Mutt, he said that the Viveka Memorial will be a historical place and a bridge between Swami Vivekananda and Mysuru.

Former MLC D. Madegowda, who too spoke said that the Government has ordered for the construction of Viveka Memorial and everyone should join hands for building the same.

Prof. B.V. Vasanthkumar of Maharani’s Science College delivered the keynote address. Shibuandya, Mysuru head of Viveka Youth Organisation, Ramakrishna Vidyashala Head Sri Yukteshanandaji, Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) Head Sri Shivakantanandaji and others were present.

District Administration too celebrated National Youth Day at a function organised at Hindustan College in J.P. Nagar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. Manjunathaswamy, Zilla Panchayat Secretary Premkumar, College Principal Dr. C.J. Priya and others took part.