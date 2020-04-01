SWR Mysuru Division provides relief to Porters at Railway Station

April 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As a goodwill and humanitarian gesture, Mysuru Division (Officers’ Association) led by Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railways (SWR), Mysuru,Aparna Garg distributed ration yesterday to about 50 licensed coolie Porters working at Mysuru Railway Station.

Each of the Porter was provided 5 kg rice, 2 kg wheat flour, 1 kg each dhal, sugar, edible oil and salt plus tea powder and biscuit packets to enable them to tide over the situation for the next one week.

The coolie Porters are totally dependent on the earnings they make at Railway Station for their livelihood and as such the total lockdown has badly affected them.

As per the existing policy, the licensed coolie Porters and their immediate family members can only avail OPD services at the Railway-run Hospitals across the country. Protective face masks and soap was also given away to them explaining the need for maintaining personal hygiene and social distancing to ward off infections.

Speaking on the occasion, Aparna Garg stated that this is a small contribution from the Officers’ Association aimed at mitigating their sufferings brought about unexpectedly by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also called upon the other philanthropic organisations, NGOs engaged in social work to come forward, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru.

