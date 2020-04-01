MCC’s temporary markets receive mixed response from buyers

April 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The seven temporary markets, established by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at various locations in city that began functioning since last evening, received mixed response from buyers today. The seven temporary markets have been established at Ahara Mela Grounds, next to Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Dasara Exhibition Grounds, near BEML last Bus Stop in Srirampura, Devanur 1st Stage near Nimra Masjid, near Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Sunday Market in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage and at Bannimantap Grounds on Bengaluru Road.

Temporary markets at Dasara Exhibition Grounds and near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel Grounds received good response this morning, while other markets received very less buyers.

The officials, in-charge of the markets near Lalitha Mahal Palace and Dasara Expo Grounds, were found supervising the business besides instructing the buyers to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

‘Sunday Market’ readied at Vijayanagar

The ‘Sunday Market’ in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage will now be used as temporary market to conduct business everyday.

A ground being levelled for parking of vehicles at the Sunday Market in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage.

The market, which was being readied yesterday, is completed and the officials are waiting for the traders to conduct business from this evening.

The place has been cleaned and the ground is levelled for parking of vehicles. Toilets and drinking water facilities have also been made.

It may be recalled that even after M.G. Road Vegetable Market was shifted to Dasara Exhibition Grounds to facilitate social distancing to contain COVID-19 pandemic, people crowded the Exhibition Grounds violating the guidelines. Hence, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had decided to decentralise the vegetable market to seven different locations in city to avoid rush.

