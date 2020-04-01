Section 144 extended up to Apr. 14 midnight in Bengaluru

April 1, 2020

Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended from last midnight to Apr. 14 in view of the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the State, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

He noted that it had become imperative to take stringent measures in the jurisdiction of Commissioner of Bengaluru city to prevent the spread of the disease. The prohibitory orders with exception to essential services came into force from Tuesday midnight to Apr. 14 midnight.

Those exempted from the lockdown are defence, Police forces, media, public utilities, electricity, sanitation, APMC Mandis, hospitals and transport of essential services.

The Commissioner said all the schools and places of worship will remain shut.

