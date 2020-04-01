Liquor sales in district banned till Apr.14

April 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of strict enforcement of the countrywide lockdown, the District Administration has banned sale of liquor till Apr. 14.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Mysuru Excise Deputy Commissioner K.S.Murali said that following a Government order, all liquor shops and outlets in the city and district have been ordered to shut down from Mar.23 to Apr.14. Noting that this measure has been taken in order to prevent public crowding, he warned of severe action if anyone is found selling liquor in violation of the ban order. He appealed the public to call Ph: 0821-2541863 in case they come across sale of liquor in their vicinity.

Cautioning the alcoholics against falling prey to illicit and spurious liquor, Murali appealed the public to control their mind through meditation. Pointing out that doctors, paramedical staff, the media, Police and other Governmental staff are working overtime to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, he sought the co-operation of the public in these difficult times.

Stating that 13 teams of Excise Department staff are working round-the-clock to prevent sale of illicit liquor in the wake of lockdown, he said that 40 litres of hooch has been seized so far in the district. Murali further said that the public can call the following numbers if they come across manufacture, sale or transportation of hooch anywhere in the district:

Dy. Excise Superintendent, Mysuru — 0821-2524060 / 94495-97182

Excise Inspector, Mysuru — 94495-97183

Excise Inspector, Zone-1 — 0821-2438269 / 89042-57177

Excise Inspector Zone-2 — 0821-2418274 / 99005-56621

Excise Inspector Zone-3 — 0821-2414035 / 94491-30867

Excise Inspector Zone-4 — 0821-2446670 / 90366-00199

Excise Inspector, Nanjangud — 08221-224720 / 99005-98030

Excise Inspector, T. Narasipur — 08227-261674 / 99648-38903

Excise Dy. Commissioner, Hunsur — 08222-252434 / 94495-97184

Excise Inspector, Hunsur Sub-Division — 94495-97185

Excise Inspector, Hunsur Range — 08222-251690

Excise Inspector, H.D. Kote — 08228-297195 / 96110-44444

Excise Inspector, K.R.Nagar — 08223-264801 / 73535-49061

Excise Inspector, Periyapatna — 08223-273373 / 94492-19257

District Excise Squad — 94495-97181

Excise Deputy Commissioner — 94495-97178

District Control Room — 0821-2541863

