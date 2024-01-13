SWR to run special trains to Ayodhya in February

January 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: After the inauguration of Ram Mandir set to take place at Ayodhya on Jan. 22,

the Indian Railways has announced special train services from Bengaluru to Ayodhya. The trains are scheduled to operate from various parts of Karnataka, facilitating pilgrim journeys to Ayodhya, with operations starting on February 11. As part of this initiative, three trains will depart from Bengaluru, complemented by two trains each from Hubballi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Mangaluru. Additionally, two trains will start its service, each from Shivamogga and Belagavi, dedicated to the Ayodhya route.

South Western Railway (SWR)has provided information that tickets for these special train services can be booked through the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Notably, ticket counters will not facilitate bookings and spot bookings will also not be available.

The Ayodhya Aastha Special train will make its first journey to Ayodhya from Mysuru on Feb. 4 and the second trip will be on Feb. 18.

The train will depart from Mysuru City Railway Station at 00:15 hrs on Feb. 4 and will travel via SMVT Station, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Arasikere, Kadur, Birur, Hospet, Vijayapura, Solapur, Daund, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Bina, Jhansi and Prayagraj before reaching Ayodhya, covering a distance of 2,894 kms in 60:40 hours. The second special trip to Ayodhya from Mysuru will be on Feb. 18.

On its return journey, the train leaves Ayodhya Dham to Mysuru on Feb. 7 at 21:20 hrs and reach Mysuru covering a distance of 2,894 kms in 58:40 hours. On its second trip, the train leaves Ayodhya Dham on Feb. 21.

The train composition includes 20 Sleeper Coaches and 2 Guard Coaches.