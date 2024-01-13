MP Pratap Simmha seeks blessings of former CM
January 13, 2024

Bengaluru: With the Lok Sabha polls just a couple of months away, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha met JD(S) MLA and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) at his farmhouse near Bidadi in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday and sought his blessings.

The meeting comes just days after former Minister and senior BJP leader V. Somanna met former PM H.D. Deve Gowda at Bengaluru, during which Somanna is said to have come out in support of Simmha, whose younger brother was named in an illegal tree-felling case at Belur in Hassan district, in which Pratap Simmha was targeted by Congress leaders.

The JD(S) entered into an alliance with the BJP in November last, six months after JD(S) received a drubbing in the Assembly polls held in May last.

Simmha is said to have met the former CM to express his gratitude for coming out in support of him in the tree-felling case, which the MP has accused the Congress Govt. of unnecessarily targeting him and his family members ahead of crucial LS polls.

