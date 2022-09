September 8, 2022

T.H. Narayana Rao Telkar (79), a resident of Soppinakeri in Lashkar Mohalla, passed away in the wee hours of today in city. He leaves behind his wife Drakshayini, sons Manjunath Telkar and Raghavendra Telkar and a host of relatives and friends.

He had held several posts in Bhavasar Kshatriya Mandali of Bhavasar Kshatriya Samaj and other affiliated organisations.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill today, according to family sources.