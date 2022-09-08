JSS AHER felicitates old students

As part of the 107th Jayanthi celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagara, Mysuru, felicitated old students of the institution recently. Seen are (sitting from left): Dr. H.V. Santhrupth, Managing Director & Consultant Surgeon, Gopalagowda Shantaveri Hospital, Mysuru; Dr. D. Satya Prakash, Chief Dental Health Officer, Dental and NOHP Programme Officer, District Hospital, Mysuru; Dr. S. Asha, Secretary, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board; K.P. Shanthamurthy, Pharmacist (Retd.), Labour Welfare Organisation, Ministry of Labour, Govt. of India and Dr. Shiraj Ahmed, District TB Officer and District AIDS Programme Controlling Officer, Health and Family Welfare Department, Mysuru; (standing from left): Dr. M.N. Suma, Vice-Principal, JSS Medical College; Dr. G.V. Pujar, Vice-Principal, JSS College of Pharmacy; Dr. T.M. Pramod Kumar, Principal, JSS College of Pharmacy; Dr. B. Majunatha, Registrar, JSS AHER; Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER; Dr. C. Naganna, Visiting Professor, Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies, University of Mysore; Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER; Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College; Dr. S. Ravindra, Principal, JSS Dental College and Dr. M. Ramesh, Surgical Gastroenterologist, AV Hospital, Bengaluru.
