Why not MUDA publish list of unauthorised Layouts?

September 8, 2022

Sir,

This is with reference to the news item titled “MUDA reclaims four unauthorised layouts” (Star of Mysore dated Aug. 28) which mentions that there are more than 40 such layouts in the jurisdiction of the Authority.

If such being the case, why don’t the officials concerned release a list of such layouts to warn and save the common people from the trap of the fake sellers the same way UGC used to publish the list of bogus Universities from time to time?

– Name withheld, Mysuru, 29.8.2022

