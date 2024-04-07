T. Narasipur sizzles at 40.1 degrees; no respite from heat for Mysuru

April 7, 2024

Maximum temperature is expected to gradually increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius

Mysore/Mysuru: T. Narasipur in Mysuru district, registered a scorching 40.1 degrees Celsius yesterday (Apr. 6), serving as a stark reminder of the unforgiving heatwave gripping the region this summer.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) released a High-Temperature bulletin, revealing that besides Mysuru, temperatures ranging from 40.1 to 42 degrees Celsius scorched districts like Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Bengaluru Urban Hassan and Bengaluru Rural.

Meanwhile, amid the relentless heatwave, Bengaluru residents are grappling with a severe water crisis, prompting many to seek brief respites away from the city’s scorching temperatures. Typically, destinations like Mysuru, Kodagu and Ooty serve as favourite short getaways. However, this year, the intense heat in Mysuru and Kodagu is compelling the IT city crowd to remain in Bengaluru.

Furthermore, in a bid to evade the oppressive heat, leaders from various political parties have adjusted their election campaign schedules accordingly. Nowadays, public meetings are convened before 11 am and after 4 pm, when temperatures begin to abate.

Indoor gatherings have been scheduled between 12 noon and 4 pm, reserving the peak heat hours for strategic planning sessions to formulate election strategies.

While T. Narasipur experienced a scorching 40.1 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature across Mysuru district ranged from 36 to 39.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecast issued by the Agro- Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU) at the Organic Farming Research Station in Naganahalli, Mysuru, the maximum temperature is expected to gradually increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

Yesterday, Kodagu saw daytime temperatures ranging from 33 to 36.5 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures ranged between 17.5 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Mandya endured a similar heatwave, with temperatures peaking at 39.4 degrees Celsius. Chamarajanagar experienced scorching temperatures between 38 and 39.2 degrees Celsius.

As temperatures continue to soar, people are taking refuge indoors and consuming copious amounts of liquids to beat the heat. Observably, there’s a marked decline in activity on the roads between 10 am and 3 pm, with many opting to stay indoors during these peak hours of heat.

Roads remain noticeably empty during this time. However, individuals are venturing out only after 4 pm, when the temperature begins to dip, indicating a collective effort to avoid the scorching midday sun.

The KSNDMC has issued crucial advisories to the public, urging them to refrain from venturing out especially between noon and 3 pm. Hydration is emphasised, with individuals encouraged to drink ample water. Furthermore, the advisory stresses the importance of not leaving animals or pets in parked vehicles, instead providing them with shade and ample water to prevent heat-related illnesses.