Tahsildar visits deceased youth’s house; Indian Embassy to help bring body home

July 5, 2023

H.D. Kote youth dies of dengue in South Africa

H.D. Kote: Indian Embassy Officer Purushotham Syamal has assured of helping to bring the body of Efrahim to India, said deceased Efrahim’s uncle Billa.

Efrahim (19), a resident of Tiger Block in the taluk, had gone to Ivory Coast in South Africa to sell Ayurveda herbs along with his uncle Billa and others in Aug. 2022. On Monday last, Efrahim, who was diagnosed with dengue fever and undergoing treatment at a hospital, succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Tahsildar Sannaramappa, who visited the house of Efrahim at Tiger Block, spoke with the family members and informed them that a complete report has been submitted to the district officials to bring the body to India.

Efrahim’s sister Kannika said that he (Efrahim) had gone to South Africa to help them (his sisters) get good education and secure good jobs. Kannika further said that her brother had told her and her sister to study well and that he would bear their educational expenses.

She has urged the Government to help bring Efrahim’s body to India so that they could see his face for the last time.

SC/ST Welfare Officer Narayanaswamy, Revenue Officer Mahesh, Village Accountant (VA) Divya accompanied the Tahsildar.