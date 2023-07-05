DC unhappy over non-implementation of e-office software in Taluk Office

July 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing unhappiness over the non-implementation of ‘e-Office’ software in Taluk Offices, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra directed the officials to adapt the software and provide transparent services to the general public, farmers and social security scheme beneficiaries.

‘e-Office’ software is a citizen portal content owned by Government of Karnataka and designed, developed and hosted by e-governance, Government of India to ensure faster movement of files.

The DC, who visited the Taluk Office complex at Nazarbad in city on Monday, inspected the offices of Revenue branch, Revenue Inspectors’ Office, Despatch Section, Redistributive Resource Transfer (RRT) Bhumi Centre, Central Record Section, Deputy Tahsildar’s Office, Survey Office and Election Offices to know the working style of these Offices and found that though all the works are being done online, ‘e-office’ software was not being used in these offices.

Expressing his unhappiness, DC Dr. Rajendra directed the officials to make use of e-software and provide transparent and efficient services to the citizens.

The DC directed Tahsildar B.S. Girish to keep track of the applications received from specially disabled persons, widows about social security schemes and clear them at the earliest. In addition, application regarding RTC corrections, Khata, Tax, Pouti Khata and Land record services should also be cleared without any delay, directed the DC to the officials.

Dr. Rajendra also listened to the grievances of the public at the Taluk Office and heard complaints.

The DC warned officials on initiating legal action if he receives any complaint about unnecessary delay in clearing the applications.

Later, the DC held a meeting with the Tahsildar, Deputy Tahsildar, Shirastedar, Revenue Inspectors and Village Accountants at Court Hall and directed the officials to make necessary corrections in Col.3 and 9 of RTC.

He also asked officials to submit a proposal to the Government regarding earmarking of Government lands for burial grounds in villages as per the population and on purchase of private lands in case of non availability of Government land. The DC instructed the officials to clear applications received at Atal Janasnehi Centres within 7 days.