Tanveer returns home after treatment abroad

January 9, 2020

MLA taken to Mysuru Jail amidst tight security to identify his assailant

Mysuru: Brutally assaulted in a wedding reception in the month of November last year, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, who had gone abroad for treatment, arrived in city this morning to take part in the accused identification parade at Mysuru Central Jail.

After the assault on the night of Nov. 17, the MLA was admitted to city’s Columbia Asia Hospital. He was discharged on Nov. 25 and he flew abroad for better medical facilities and privacy.

According to the accused identification procedure, Sait should identify the accused to facilitate further investigation. Along with Sait, eight other eye witnesses and one complainant have also been summoned to identify the accused.

The MLA was brought to the Jail premises under tight Police security this morning. As the news of Sait coming to the Jail to identify his attacker spread last evening, hundreds of his followers and Congress activists had gathered outside the Jail to greet him and the Police had a tough time in controlling the crowd who were competing with each other to greet the MLA.

While Sait was led inside the Jail for the identification process, other eye witnesses were waiting outside for their turn. Sait, who came out of the Jail after one-and-a-half-hour long identification process, told the media that he has identified the accused and confirmed it to the Police.

Stating that it was a rebirth for him, Sait thanked the doctors, hospital staff, his followers and those who met him at the hospital during treatment.

Continuing, the MLA said that on doctors’ advice, he was under rest for 10 days in Dubai where he underwent voice therapy and physiotherapy. He revealed that the doctors have advised him some walking exercises. He said that it would take two-to three months for his voice to recover fully.

He said that he has personally written letters to those who visited him at the hospital and thanked them. It may be recalled that on the night of Nov. 17, Tanveer Sait, who was attending a wedding reception at Bannimantap Grounds, was attacked with a cleaver by accused Farhan Pasha. Sait suffered serious injuries on his neck. Farhan was arrested the same day.

Sait was rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital here where he underwent surgeries and was treated in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before being shifted to a ward following improvement in his heath. He was later discharged from the hospital on Nov. 25 and the MLA left city to Bengaluru from where he flew abroad for further treatment and rest.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the incident, had formed two teams led by two Inspectors, which conducted investigations at Kottayam in Kerala and at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and had arrested the accomplices of Farhan. Eight arrests have been made in connection with the case till now.

