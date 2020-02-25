Tanveer Sait back in city after treatment

February 25, 2020

‘I am hale and healthy… but continuing voice therapy’, says the MLA

Mysore/Mysuru: After treatment abroad and in Bengaluru for the serious injuries he sustained when a youth brutally attacked him with a machete at a wedding function in the city in November last, N.R. Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait has returned to the city.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Sait said, he is now healthy and currently undergoing voice therapy treatment. Maintaining that he is much healthier now when compared to few days ago, the Congress MLA said that he will be attending the State Budget Session, which starts from March 2.

Gangster Ravi Pujari had made threat calls

Replying to a question on the threat calls made by gangster Ravi Pujari, who has now been arrested by Karnataka Police, Sait admitting that he and MLA S.R. Mahesh had received threat calls, disclosed that many other MLAs too faced threat from Pujari. However, only he and Mahesh lodged complaints with the Police, he said and added that the Police investigations will reveal who all Ravi Pujari had threatened.

Replying to another question on the murderous assault on him, Sait said that the assault happened all of a sudden and he was caught off guard.

Now the Police, after carrying out investigations and making arrests, have submitted the charge-sheet, a copy of which is available with Sait. Asserting that he has no questions about Police investigation, Sait said he was unaware of the plot and the assaulter. Stating that he does not need a higher level of security, Sait said that Congress party workers will always be with him whenever he has to attend any events in the city.

Earlier, party workers and fans celebrated Sait’s return to city by bursting crackers upon his arrival at Columbia-Asia Hospital junction. Meanwhile, the Police leaving nothing to chance, have resumed tight security around Sait’s residence. The Police are screening everyone visiting Sait’s residence. A metal detector has also been installed at the entrance to the MLA’s residence.

It may be recalled Sait was in city on Jan. 9 to take part in the identification parade of the accused at Mysuru Central Jail.

