TAVI: A Revolutionary Treatment for Heart Valve Disease

April 14, 2024

By Dr. V. Keshavamurthy, Senior Consultant, Cardiologist, Narayana Hospital, Mysuru

The Interventional Cardiology Department at Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, is committed to advancing heart care in the region. As early adopters of innovative treatment options, the Hospital has introduced Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) in this region, offering a breakthrough solution for heart valve disease. With over five years of experience, the Hospital continues to provide this state-of-the-art treatment, ensuring exceptional outcomes and raising the bar for cardiac care.

Problem: Understanding Heart Valve Disease

Heart Valve Disease, especially Aortic Valve Disease, is common among the elderly. It happens when the valve that controls blood flow from the heart’s main pumping chamber (the left ventricle) to the body’s main artery (the aorta) becomes narrowed or blocked. This can lead to symptoms like chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath, making even routine activities difficult.

TAVI v/s Open Heart Surgery: A Less Invasive Option

Traditionally, treating heart valve disease required open-heart surgery, where the chest is cut open and the heart is stopped temporarily during the surgery. TAVI offers a less invasive alternative. Instead of opening the chest, we insert a new valve into the heart through a small incision usually in the leg. This minimally invasive approach means less pain and a quick recovery for patients.

TAVI: How It Works?

During a TAVI procedure, we use a special catheter to place a new valve inside the heart, where it expands and takes over the function of the damaged valve. The entire procedure typically takes about an hour and is done in a specialised lab. Later, patients are closely monitored before moving to a recovery ward.

Transcatheter Valves: A Closer Look

Imagine a tiny valve being delivered through a small tube into the heart. That’s what happens during a TAVI procedure. We use advanced imaging technology to guide the valve into position, ensuring it fits perfectly and functions well. The procedure is safe and effective, with minimal risks.

Risks and Recovery: What to Expect

Like any other medical procedures, TAVI has risks, such as possibility of bleeding or irregular heart rhythm. However, the benefits outweigh the risks and most patients recover well without any complication under expert care. After the procedure, patients are given instructions for a smooth recovery at home, including medication and activity guidelines.

Conclusion: Transforming Heart Care

TAVI represents a major advancement in treating heart valve disease, offering patients a safer alternative compared to open heart surgery. At Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, we are proud to bring this innovative treatment to our community, ensuring that everyone has access to world-class cardiac care.