Teachers’ Day celebrated

September 5, 2023

Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa rakes up ‘Sanatana Dharma’ debate

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that “There was barely 10 percent literacy rate earlier, as those propagating Sanatana Dharma had restricted Shudras from availing education.”

The Minister was speaking in reference to Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister M.S. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent remarks against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, where the latter had equated it with Mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria and Covid-19 pandemic.

Participating in the District-level Teachers Day celebration organised by the District Administration and Department of School Education and Literacy, on account of the birth anniversary of former President of India late Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, at Kalamandira in the city this morning, Dr. Mahadevappa said, “While those propagating Sanatana Dharma had restricted Shudras from being educated, it was Lord Macaulay who liberalised education so that even a common man can dream of getting education. Even the Constitution Expert Dr. B.R. Ambedkar acquired world knowledge, which became possible with Macaulay opening the education system to all. Poet Laureate Kuvempu himself had said, ‘Hadn’t I been educated, I would have been the slave of those propagating Sanatana Dharma.’

Following the formation of Kothari Commission in 1964, reforms were brought in education sector. Since then, there is a constant improvement in literacy rate which has now touched 75 percent, but still short of reaching 100 percent. Had we achieved cent percent literacy rate, we would have surpassed western countries and developed countries, he opined.

However, with the thrust on teaching Science and Technology nowadays, there have been some diversions. The phrase Maneye Modala Patashale (Home is the first school) still holds relevance, as without education, it is difficult to survive in the society. Though we can boast of scientific achievements, on the flip side, there are human sufferings still leading to cultural downfall, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa said adding that religion should ensure equality, but still we witness people treating others with inequality.

A total of 32 teachers were conferred District Best Teachers Award on the occasion.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Marithibbegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, President of District High School Teachers Association K. B. Somegowda, President of District High School Assistant Teachers Association C.B. Arunkumar, President of District Government Employees Association V. Govindaraju and others were present.

Teachers Day at various venues

Similarly, Teachers Day celebration was organised by University of Mysore at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangotri; Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, celebrated at its Cauvery Auditorium; Karnataka Sanksrit University in association with Mysuru District Sanskrit School Teachers Association held the function at Rajendra Bhavan, JSS Hospital premises and several other Organisations too celebrated Teachers Day across the city.