Techie dies after bike hits tree

Mysore/Mysuru: A 28-year-old Software Engineer met his tragic end after he met with a freak mishap near Bogadi Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction in city on July 6.

Sharath, son of Manjunath of Chikkaharadanahalli near Jayanagar in city, is the deceased youth. He was working at a private company in Hootagalli Industrial Area here.

The tragedy struck when Sharath was returning home after night shift, on his motorbike at around 4 am. While negotiating a curve near Bogadi ORR junction, Sharath lost control over the vehicle and sped over the road divider before ramming a tree. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed at around 7 am.

Sharath, who was wearing helmet at the time of accident, had not sustained any external injuries. But his chest had hit the tree, that had caused internal bleeding in the lungs, eventually claiming his life.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI). Sub-Inspector of KR Traffic Police Station Madan Kumar has registered a case.

