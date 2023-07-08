31st State-level Kavi Kavya Sammelana at Mandya
July 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Independence Day celebrations, Dr. Gshampa Sahitya Vedike, Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Yuvasene, Kannambadi and Kaveri Prabha Daily, have jointly organised the 31st State-level Kavi Kavya Sammelana (Poem-Poets Conference) at Gandhi Bhavan in Mandya on Aug. 20.

Entries have been invited from poets to take part in Poets’ Meet and from achievers to present various awards. Interested poets may send two poems of 25 lines each, a brief introduction of themselves, photograph, mobile phone number, address and achievers may send their achievement details before July 15 to S. Krishna Swarnasandra, Kavi Mithra, No. 767, Swarnasandra, Mandya – 02. Also, poets should register their names through WhatsApp (94484-24380).

Fifty poets will be given chance to take part in the State-level Kavi Kavya Sammelana and will be given opportunity to render their poems. Best poems will be awarded ‘Kavya Shri’ and 20 achievers will be awarded ‘Kannada Ratna,’   ‘Kavi Ratna,’ ‘Shikshana ratna,’ ‘Adalita Seva Ratna’, ‘Samaja Seva Ratna’ and ‘Kala Ratna’ State-level Awards.

For details, contact Mob: 94484-24380.

