Technical glitch forces Belagavi-Mysuru flight to make emergency landing at Chennai
News

November 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Technical glitch has forced the Belagavi-Mysuru TruJet flight to make an emergency landing at Chennai Airport on Monday.

The flight was to make landing at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 8.10 pm on Monday, but due to a technical problem with the landing gear, the flight had to make an emergency landing at Chennai.  

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that following inclement weather, the flight scheduled to land at Mysore Airport was diverted to Chennai as the pilot found it difficult to land here. 

He further said that the flight was carrying 52 people including five crew and 47 passengers who are all safe.

