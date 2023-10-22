Technical skills training at GTTC

Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), Belagola Industrial Area, off KRS Road, has invited applications from eligible SC/ST candidates domiciled in Karnataka for admission to free employment-based technical skill development training courses. The courses offered are Post Diploma in Tool Design, Tool Room Machinist, CNC Technology, CMM/CNC Programmer, VMC/ Turning, Designer (Mechanical), CNC Machine Operator etc. The eligible candidates must be aged between 16 and 45 years. Last date to apply is Oct. 25. For details, call Mob: 99453-49638 or 80959-78954.
Recent Comments