Teenager missing from Vijayanagar
November 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Adding to the long list of people going missing from the city, a sixteen-year-old girl has gone missing since Oct. 13.

M. Veena, who left her house in Vijayanagar Police Station limits on the morning of Oct. 13 saying that she was going for work at a saree shop in the heart of the city, has not returned since then, according to a complaint lodged at Vijayanagar Police Station.

The missing girl Veena is 4.9 ft. tall, oily red complexioned, medium built, round faced and speaks Kannada. She was last seen wearing a black coloured chudidar top and a white pant. 

Anyone coming across any clues about the said missing girl, can contact Vijayanagar Police on Ph: 0821-2418117 or 2418317 or 2418517 or Police Control Room on Ph: 2418339, according to a press release.

  1. Sharath Chandra says:
    November 19, 2020 at 7:44 am

    We should seriously think about wearing hidden GPS devices so that missing can be traced to their location. They will not cost much but if the idea catches on and with govt support, price could be brought down and at least they can traced to location. This GPS tracer should be put on females, elderly with memory problems and small kids, as these are more that go missing or kidnapped for human trafficking’s (females).

