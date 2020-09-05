Temple entry timings relaxed

September 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has relaxed timings enabling devotees to visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud with effect from today.

However, the ban on entry of devotees to these two temples would continue on Government holidays and Sundays, said DC B. Sharat, in a press release.

Chamundeshwari Temple, from Monday to Thursday will be open from 7.30 am to 2 pm, 3.30 pm to 6 pm and 7.30 pm to 8 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will be 7.30 am to 2 pm and 3.30 pm to 6 pm. There will be restriction on night darshan every Friday and Saturday.

Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple will be open for darshan from 6 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 8.30 pm from Monday to Saturday. Permission is granted to devotees to offer all puja-related services and they can offer flowers, fruits, camphor and incense sticks only through priests. However, there will be no Anna Dasoha, distribution of prasadam and Utsavas outside temples.