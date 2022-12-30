Temple to distribute 2 lakh ladoos on New Year

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: As many as two lakh ladoos, similar to the famous Tirupati ladoo (laddu), will be distributed at Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar here on New Year Day (Jan. 1) from 4 am for all the devotees who visit the Temple.

Since, 1994, Yoga Narasimha-swamy Temple started distributing 1,000 Tirupati-type ladoos as prasada for devotees on New Year Day. However, the quantity of ladoo distribution has increased over the years.

Sixty cooks have been preparing the sweet in the Temple premises from Dec. 21 and will complete it by Dec. 31.

Ladoo preparation

10,000 ladoos, weighing 2 kg each, and two lakh ladoos, weighing 150 gm each, are being prepared using 75-quintal chickpea (besan) flour, 200- quintal sugar, 6,000-litre oil, 200-kg cashew, 200-kg raisins, 100-kg badam, 500-kg diamond sugar, 1,000-kg boora sugar (powdered sugar), 20-kg pista, 40-kg nutmeg (jaikai), 50-kg cardamom (yelakki), 10-kg pache karapura and 100-kg cloves.

The 2-kg ladoos will be distributed to devotees who will offer special seva rituals to Lord Narasimhaswamy while 150-gram ladoos will be distributed to all those devotees barring caste and religion who visit the Temple on New Year Day.

Besides, 20-quintal Puliyogare prasada will also be distributed.

Special pujas and rituals including Sahasranamacharane and abhisheka will be performed to Lord Narasimhaswamy from Dec. 31 midnight. Tomale and Swarna Pushpa will be brought from Sri Ranga Kshetra and Madurai in Tamil Nadu which will be used for decoration. Devotees will be allowed for darshan from 4 am on Jan. 1, according to Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, Founder of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple.