‘Doctors, nurses should be ready to check spread of Corona’

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: “Doctors and Nurses should always be ready to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Karnataka State Nursing Council Registrar Prasanna Kumar. He was speaking after inaugurating a function to award degree certificates by the JSS College of Nursing at JSS Hospital’s Sri Rajendra Centenary Bhavan, JSS Hospital premises, here recently.

“Patients will recover quickly and become healthy with the care and concern shown by the doctors and nurses. There is a need to create a robust health care system in the country to handle pandemic like Corona as a new variant of the virus has surfaced in China and is likely to spread to India as well,” said Prasanna Kumar.

“Despite revolutions taking place in the field of medicine, the services of doctors and nurses will go on unabated. There have been plenty of revolutions in the medical field at countries like China, America, England and Japan. The use of Robots right from minor works to the treatment of patient is common in those countries. But experts are of the opinion that the treatment of patients using Robots is not that effective,” he added.

Continuing, he said that the technology is being used extensively in the health sector. “Robots are being used to perform surgeries too. But can we expect the same love, care and concern shown by the Doctors and Nurses, from Robots? Doctors cannot be always near the patients. But Nurses always stay near patients and work for their well being. Because of this, the role of Nurses in the recovery of patients is very pivotal,” opined Prasanna Kumar.

Congratulating the students for completing four-year study in a prestigious institution like JSS Nursing College, he said that the institution has shaped you all to serve in any part of the world. The role of teaching staff is very important in moulding the future of students, concluded Registrar Prasanna Kumar.

At the function, Degree Certificates were presented to 92 students. Meritorious student award was given to Amaya Shaji, best student award to Navang, best clinical student nurse to Kesia, best SNA executive award to Manjunath and Nawang and best NSS swayam sevak awards were bagged by M.R. Darshan and M.K. Manjunath. Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeeta Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Director of Medical Education R. Mahesh, Principal Prof. M.K. Ashwini and others were present.