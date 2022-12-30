International Symposium on “Gita for Life” at Amrita

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Amrita International Centre for Spiritual Studies and Department of Languages, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus, had organised an International Symposium on “Gita for Life” at its premises in Bogadi II Stage here recently.

Dr. Raghavendra Pai, Renowned Yoga Acharya from Mysuru and Dr. Murlidhar Panda, Director and President, International Sanskrit Academy, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, jointly inaugurated the symposium.

Dr. Pai began his session not with a usual talk but through the medium of a practical session and explained how the bio-magnetic forces work in an individual’s life. The Bhagavad Gita gives us learnings for life, no matter what the problem, Gita has a solution. He went on to stress that Gita is in fact a manual for life.

Dr. Murlidhar Panda highlighted that we Indians do not possess concrete facts about the precise date when the Bhagavad Gita was established. It was in fact established 5150 years ago. He put forth an important and unanswered question — if all the knowledge is in the Bhagavad Gita, why is it that Bhagavad Gita has not been incorporated in primary schools?

Dr. Panda opined that the Bhagavad Gita is the best scripture in the world which gives us self-knowledge and it is beyond religion. He concluded his talk by stating ‘Our goal should be to make India a universal guide for the world.’

‘The Gita Darshanam – Path to Wisdom’ Poster Exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Pai on the occasion. The expo presented over 450 posters by the students of Amrita as part of their outcome based learning initiative.

Brahmachari Anantananda Chaitanya, Director and Brahmachari Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent, Amrita Mysuru; Dr. G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita Mysuru; Dr. Rekha Bhat, Chairperson, Department of Languages; Dr. Vigneshwara Bhat, Symposium Convener; Dr. Srikantha Parida, Symposium Co-Convener and others were present on the occasion.

Over 500 participants took part in this International Symposium at Amrita Mysuru.