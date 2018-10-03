Ten killed in Mandya accidents

Mandya: It was a black day for Mandya District on Tuesday, as 10 persons lost their lives in different accidents across the district, including four persons who were run over by a lorry on the outskirts of Mandya city.

Four motorcyclists travelling in three bikes were killed on the spot and ten pedestrians were injured when a speeding lorry knocked them down in front of Benaka Community Hall on Guttalu Road on the outskirts of Mandya last night.

The deceased have been identified as Rafiq (40), a Block Congress leader and resident of Guttalu, Girijamma (48) of Arakeshwaranagar, Rahul (21) and Sashank (18), both residents of a Housing Colony on Guttalu Road. The injured were rushed to a hospital at Mandya and two of them, who had sustained serious injuries, were shifted to NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

The lorry, transporting tender coconuts from K.M. Doddi to Kalaburagi, was on its way to Mandya, when the driver lost control and rammed into motorcycles, two autos and pedestrians in front of Benaka Community Hall at about 7.30 pm. The speeding-lorry moved further and stopped after crashing into an electric pole on the road median.

The lorry is said to have moved in a haphazard manner scaring motorists and pedestrians, before ramming into the vehicles and knocking down pedestrians, according to eye witnesses. The lorry is said to have dragged the vehicles for some distance.

While Girijamma and Shashank, who were travelling on one motorcycle were mother-son duo, the other victims Rahul and Rafiq were travelling on their two-wheelers. All the bodies were badly mutilated as the lorry had dragged the motorcycles to some distance before coming to a halt.

The lorry driver, who fled from the spot, was later arrested by Mandya West Police, who have registered a case in this regard. The arrested lorry driver has been identified as Shafi, a resident of Shankaranagar in Mandya. A large crowd gathered at the spot soon as the news of the ghastly mishap spread.

Mandya District in-Charge Minister C.S. Puttaraju, who visited the spot, announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the family members of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to each of the injured persons who are undergoing treatment at Mandya District Hospital and other hospitals.

This morning (Oct.3), Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna visited the accident victims at Mandya District Hospital and enquired about their health.

Mandya MLA M. Srinivas, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, SP Shivaprakash Devaraj and ASP Lavanya were among those who visited the spot and District Hospital.

In other accidents that occurred at different places in Malavalli taluk, five people, including a father and son duo, were killed on Tuesday.

A farmer and his son died as the bullock-cart they were travelling in plunged into the water tank at Hadli village.

The deceased have been identified as Shivanna (51) and his son Spandan (21). They were on way to their farm on the bullock-cart when the bulls drawing the cart ran amuck and dragged them into the roadside water tank. Both of them met their watery grave after drowning in the 20 ft. deep water body, it is learnt.

Halagur Police have registered a case in this regard.

In another incident, two persons were killed as the motorcycle they were travelling, hit the parapet wall of a bridge at Kannahalli in Malavalli taluk.

Channegowda (60) and Nanjunda (56) of Kumbanapura in the taluk are the deceased. They were returning to their village after attending a ceremony at a nearby village when the accident took place, it is learnt.

The jurisdictional Kirugavalu Police, who visited the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the bodies to Malavalli Taluk Hospital.

In yet another mishap in the taluk, a 28-year-old home-maker died after accidentally falling into the sump at her house at Kyathegowdanadoddi. Ranjitha, wife of Nagesh, is the deceased.

Ranjitha was drawing water from the sump when she slipped into it. Some persons nearby rescued her and shifted her to Mandya District Hospital where she died sometimes later, it is learnt.

Malavalli Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.

Elderly man dies after falling into water tank

A 70-year-old man died of drowning after he fell into the water tank at Murukanahalli in K.R. Pet taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Nanjegowda (70) of Murukanahalli. Nanjegowda was washing cattle at the tank, when he accidentally slipped and drowned in the deep waters of the tank, it is learnt.

His body was fished out by divers and Fire Services personnel. K.R. Pet Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.