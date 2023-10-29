Teppotsava held atop Chamundi Hill

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Four days after the Dasara festival concluded with Jumboo Savari procession on Tuesday, the Chamundeshwari Teppotsava took place at Devikere atop Chamundi Hill in the presence of hundreds of devotees on Saturday evening.

As part of Dasara festival, the Rathotsava was held atop the Chamundi Hill on Thursday, followed by Teppotsava at Devikere atop the Hill yesterday evening.

Ahead of Teppotsava, the Golden Palanquin (Pallakki) was brought from Mysore Palace at about 4 pm yesterday, following which the Teppotsava was held at 5 pm. The Teppotsava, which was being held late in the evening in the past years, was conducted at 5 pm with all associated rituals in the rejuvenated Devikere lake atop the Hill on Saturday because of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahana).

The day began with the performance of Vasantha Puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Hill on Saturday morning, followed by’ Avabhrutha Teerthasnana’ and Mantapotsava.

Later the idol of the deity was brought in the Golden Palanquin to Devikere, where the Teppotsava was conducted with Pujas and rituals, which were done under the guidance of the Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr.Shashishekar Dikshit.

Meanwhile, the Chamundi Hill Temple, which was closed for devotees on account of Lunar Eclipse last evening after the idol of the deity was brought back to the Temple, reopened for devotees at 7.30 this morning (Sunday), it is learnt.