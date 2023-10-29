Tableaux from Dharwad, Chikkamagalur, Chamarajanagar bag top three prizes

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The tableaux of Dharwad, Chikkamagalur and Chamarajanagar districts bagged the first three prizes in the Jumboo Savari procession that took place here on Tuesday.

The tableaux of Hassan, Mandya and Shivamogga districts bagged consolation prizes.

A total of 49 tableaux, including 31 from all the 31 districts of the State, 2 of the Dasara Tableaux Sub-Committee and 14 of various Government Departments and Bodies had taken part in the Jumboo Savari procession held on Tuesday.

In the districts category, Dharwad bagged the first prize, while Chikkamagalur bagged the second prize and Chamarajanagar, the third prize.

The Dharwad district tableau featured the famed Dharwad Peda and the district’s rare Buffalo species, which is famous as ‘Dharwada Yemme’.

The Chikkamagalur tableaux was based on the theme ‘From the Hills to the Cup’ (Bettadinda Battalige), that highlighted the devastation and destruction of the rich greenery of the district, which is covered by a range of hills and forests.

The Chamarajanagar tableau featured Goravara Kunita, a popular folk dance, the famed Malai Mahadeshwara Hill Range , Tiger and Elephant Reserves and Hill Ranges of the district.

The Hassan district tableau, which won the first consolation prize, showcased the famous temples of the district. The Mandya district tableau, which won the second consolation prize, showcased its Sugarcane industry and Jaggery Mills (Aalada Mane). The Shivamogga district tableau, which bagged the third consolation prize, showcased Kuvempu’s birthplace Kuppalli and his messages to the society, the statue of Shivappa Nayaka and the district’s bird sanctuaries and wildlife reserves.

In the Government Departments and Bodies category, the Tourism Department tableau bagged the first prize, while that of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited bagged the second prize and Information and Public Relations Department the third prize. The KMF (Karnataka Milk Producers Federation Limited) bagged the consolation prize.

The Dasara Tableaux Sub-Committee President Ahinda Javarappa said that a total of 49 tableaux took part in the procession and all of them carried good messages to the society.