Grand Kannada Rajyotsava in city on Nov. 1: DC Dr. Rajendra

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that “Kannada Rajyotsava celebration has been organised on a grand scale on Nov. 1 at Oval Grounds in city and the Officers, pro-Kannada activists, school and college students should join hands to make it a success.”

Addressing the preliminary meeting at his Office on Thursday, the DC directed School Literacy and Education Department to encourage school and college students to take part in Rajyotsava celebrations, as the next generation holds the responsibility of conserving Kannada in the coming days.

Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations will begin on Nov. 1 at 8.30 am with puja to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari Devi at the temple in Palace premises by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, followed by the hoisting of flag at Oval Grounds. A procession of cultural troupes and tableaux will be taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to Oval Grounds via K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and old Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The cultural glory of the land should unfold with the playing of songs highlighting the pride of the land, tableaux and cultural troupes. A parade should be taken out in a disciplined manner and the district-level achievers, especially those in Government Schools at rural areas with cent percent results in the previous academic year will be honoured. Cultural programmes has been organised at Kalamandira on the same day at 6 pm.

It is compulsory for all Government employees to attend the Rajyotsava celebrations, instructed DC Dr. Rajendra.

Pro-Kannada activist Arvind Sharma said “The boards at tourist spots in city are in English when Kannada should be given due priority. The Kannada boards are in a deplorable condition, hence measures should be taken to restore them.”

Following this, DC directed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff to install sign boards/ name boards in Kannada first at 10 most busiest places in city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Mysuru District Government Employees Association President J. Govindaraju and various other pro-Kannada activists attended the meeting.